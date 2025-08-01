Hims & Hers Health Earnings Preview

Hims & Hers Health HIMS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hims & Hers Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

Hims & Hers Health bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 18.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hims & Hers Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.10 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.20 0.11 0.32 0.06 Price Change % 18.0% -22.0% -1.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health were trading at $66.18 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 256.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Hims & Hers Health

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hims & Hers Health.

Analysts have given Hims & Hers Health a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $47.17, indicating a potential 28.72% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp Hldgs and Chemed, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Quest Diagnostics, with an average 1-year price target of $183.0, suggesting a potential 176.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Labcorp Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $292.55, suggesting a potential 342.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chemed, with an average 1-year price target of $591.8, suggesting a potential 794.23% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp Hldgs and Chemed, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hims & Hers Health Neutral 110.67% $430.69M 9.65% Quest Diagnostics Neutral 15.19% $943M 3.97% Labcorp Hldgs Outperform 5.45% $948M 2.84% Chemed Outperform -4.35% $216.41M 4.41%

Key Takeaway:

Hims & Hers Health ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Hims & Hers Health is positioned at the top in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but falls behind in Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Hims & Hers Health Better

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

A Deep Dive into Hims & Hers Health's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 110.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

