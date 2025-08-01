A Look at Corebridge Financial's Upcoming Earnings Report

Corebridge Financial CRBG will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Corebridge Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

Corebridge Financial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.39% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Corebridge Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.13 1.20 1.17 1.09 EPS Actual 1.16 1.23 1.38 1.13 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -5.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Corebridge Financial's Stock

Shares of Corebridge Financial were trading at $35.56 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.