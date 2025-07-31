What to Expect from WisdomTree's Earnings

WisdomTree WT will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate WisdomTree to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The announcement from WisdomTree is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WisdomTree's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.18 0.17 0.14 EPS Actual 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.16 Price Change % 5.0% -0.0% 1.0% 6.0%

WisdomTree Share Price Analysis

Shares of WisdomTree were trading at $13.36 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on WisdomTree

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding WisdomTree.

The consensus rating for WisdomTree is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $11.85 implies a potential 11.3% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DigitalBridge Gr, Acadian Asset Management and P10, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DigitalBridge Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential 3.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Acadian Asset Management, with an average 1-year price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential 127.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for P10, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 23.5% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for DigitalBridge Gr, Acadian Asset Management and P10, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WisdomTree Neutral 11.61% $53.58M 6.03% DigitalBridge Gr Buy -38.91% $67.75M -0.08% Acadian Asset Management Neutral 13.43% $58.40M 96.40% P10 Outperform 2.35% $30.59M 1.33%

Key Takeaway:

WisdomTree ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit compared to others. The return on equity of WisdomTree is also lower than the top performer. Overall, WisdomTree is positioned in the lower tier compared to its peers in this analysis.

Discovering WisdomTree: A Closer Look

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime. The Company conducts business under a single operating segment as an ETP sponsor and asset manager.

A Deep Dive into WisdomTree's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: WisdomTree's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WisdomTree's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.77%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WisdomTree's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.23.

