What to Expect from Piper Sandler's Earnings

Piper Sandler PIPR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Piper Sandler to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13.

The announcement from Piper Sandler is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.24, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Piper Sandler's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.85 3.99 2.67 2.25 EPS Actual 4.09 4.80 2.57 2.52 Price Change % 4.0% 2.0% -3.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of Piper Sandler Shares

Shares of Piper Sandler were trading at $318.56 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Piper Sandler

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Piper Sandler.

Analysts have provided Piper Sandler with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $339.0, suggesting a potential 6.42% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Moelis, Lazard and Virtu Finl, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moelis, with an average 1-year price target of $71.0, suggesting a potential 77.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lazard, with an average 1-year price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential 83.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Virtu Finl, with an average 1-year price target of $42.0, suggesting a potential 86.82% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Moelis, Lazard and Virtu Finl, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Etoro Group Neutral 10.98% $222.36M 6.94% Moelis Neutral 38.09% $113.27M 8.30% Lazard Neutral 16.23% $288.75M 8.10% Virtu Finl Neutral 30.34% $496.64M 7.28%

Key Takeaway:

Piper Sandler ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Cos is an investment bank and institutional securities firm, serving the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the United States (U.S.) and internationally. The company provides a broad set of products and services, including financial advisory services; equity and debt capital markets products; public finance services; institutional brokerage services; fundamental equity and macro research services; fixed income services; and alternative asset management strategies. It generates maximum revenue from Advisory services followed by Equity financing.

Breaking Down Piper Sandler's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Piper Sandler's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Piper Sandler's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.73%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Piper Sandler's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Piper Sandler's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Piper Sandler's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Piper Sandler visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.