Insights Ahead: RBC Bearings's Quarterly Earnings

RBC Bearings RBC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that RBC Bearings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67.

The announcement from RBC Bearings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at RBC Bearings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.70 2.20 2.30 2.39 EPS Actual 2.83 2.34 2.29 2.54 Price Change % 0.0% 8.0% 2.0% -4.0%

RBC Bearings Share Price Analysis

Shares of RBC Bearings were trading at $384.87 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on RBC Bearings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on RBC Bearings.

The consensus rating for RBC Bearings is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $423.4, there's a potential 10.01% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Nordson, IDEX and Lincoln Electric Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nordson, with an average 1-year price target of $251.67, suggesting a potential 34.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IDEX, with an average 1-year price target of $216.4, suggesting a potential 43.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lincoln Electric Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $222.0, suggesting a potential 42.32% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Nordson, IDEX and Lincoln Electric Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RBC Bearings Buy 5.80% $193.40M 2.44% Nordson Outperform 4.96% $373.90M 3.85% IDEX Buy 1.72% $368.90M 2.48% Lincoln Electric Holdings Neutral 2.36% $365.45M 8.88%

Key Takeaway:

RBC Bearings ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Inc is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings, components, and essential systems for the industrial, defense, and aerospace industries. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The company has two reportable segments: Industrial, which derives maximum revenue, and Aerospace/Defense. The Aerospace/Defense segment represents the end markets for the company's engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications; and the Industrial segment represents the end markets for its products used in various industrial applications. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

RBC Bearings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: RBC Bearings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: RBC Bearings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RBC Bearings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: RBC Bearings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

