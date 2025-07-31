Exploring Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Expectations

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $7.55.

The announcement from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.60, leading to a 5.25% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 8.82 11.19 11.69 10.53 EPS Actual 8.22 12.07 12.46 11.56 Price Change % 5.0% 3.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were trading at $554.58 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals a total of 12 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $727.83, indicating a potential 31.24% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $360.18, suggesting a potential 35.05% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Outperform -3.70% $2.56B 2.75% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Buy 20.20% $523.15M -62.98%

Key Takeaway:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also has a higher Gross Profit margin. However, its Return on Equity is lower than the average of its peers.

All You Need to Know About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

To track all earnings releases for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

