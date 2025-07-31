A Look at Chevron's Upcoming Earnings Report

Chevron CVX will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Chevron to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70.

The market awaits Chevron's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Chevron's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.18 2.11 2.43 2.93 EPS Actual 2.18 2.06 2.51 2.55 Price Change % 2.0% -5.0% 3.0% -3.0%

Performance of Chevron Shares

Shares of Chevron were trading at $153.56 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Chevron

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Chevron.

Analysts have given Chevron a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $167.3, indicating a potential 8.95% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Shell, Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Shell, with an average 1-year price target of $81.2, suggesting a potential 47.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Exxon Mobil, with an average 1-year price target of $124.75, suggesting a potential 18.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TotalEnergies, with an average 1-year price target of $64.95, suggesting a potential 57.7% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Shell, Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Chevron Outperform -1.03% $13.37B 2.32% Shell Outperform -4.48% $12.71B 2.68% Exxon Mobil Outperform 0.80% $18.48B 2.93% TotalEnergies Neutral -9.16% $12.26B 2.29%

Key Takeaway:

Chevron ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Chevron: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Chevron faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.03% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chevron's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chevron's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chevron's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chevron's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

