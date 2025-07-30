Ero Copper's Earnings: A Preview

Ero Copper ERO will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate Ero Copper to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.
Anticipation surrounds Ero Copper's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.16, leading to a 11.33% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Ero Copper's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.17
|0.27
|0.18
|Price Change %
|11.0%
|-0.0%
|-8.0%
|2.0%
Market Performance of Ero Copper's Stock
Shares of Ero Copper were trading at $13.69 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Ero Copper visit their earnings calendar on our site.
