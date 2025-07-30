What to Expect from Fortune Brands's Earnings

Fortune Brands FBIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fortune Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97.

Fortune Brands bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.79% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Fortune Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 1.05 1.14 1.12 EPS Actual 0.66 0.98 1.16 1.16 Price Change % -9.0% -1.0% -6.0% 9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands were trading at $55.87 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Fortune Brands

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Fortune Brands.

The consensus rating for Fortune Brands is Neutral, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $65.2 implies a potential 16.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AAON, Trex Co and Zurn Elkay Water Solns, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AAON, with an average 1-year price target of $95.0, suggesting a potential 70.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trex Co, with an average 1-year price target of $71.6, suggesting a potential 28.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zurn Elkay Water Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 23.04% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for AAON, Trex Co and Zurn Elkay Water Solns are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fortune Brands Neutral -6.89% $454.70M 2.17% AAON Buy 22.87% $86.36M 3.57% Trex Co Neutral -9.00% $137.73M 6.87% Zurn Elkay Water Solns Buy 4.01% $181M 2.78%

Key Takeaway:

Fortune Brands ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit. The company is at the top for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Innovations is a leading home and security products company that has three reportable segments. The company's $2.6 billion water segment, led by the Moen brand, sells faucets, showers, and other plumbing fixtures; the $1.4 billion outdoors segment primarily sells entry doors under the Therma-Tru brand name and Fiberon-branded patio decking; and the $700 million security segment sells locks and other security devices under the Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale, and August brand names.

Fortune Brands: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Fortune Brands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.89%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortune Brands's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortune Brands's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortune Brands's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, Fortune Brands faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

