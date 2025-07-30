July 30, 2025 12:02 PM 1 min read

Exploring Clorox's Earnings Expectations

Clorox CLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Clorox will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23.

The market awaits Clorox's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clorox's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 1.56 1.41 1.39 1.57
EPS Actual 1.45 1.55 1.86 1.82
Price Change % -2.0% -7.000000000000001% 1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox were trading at $127.04 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Clorox visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

