Insights Ahead: Edison Intl's Quarterly Earnings

Edison Intl EIX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Edison Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

Investors in Edison Intl are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.89% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Edison Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.09 1.38 1.07 EPS Actual 1.37 1.05 1.51 1.23 Price Change % -9.0% 6.0% 0.0% 3.0%

Edison Intl Share Price Analysis

Shares of Edison Intl were trading at $52.45 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Edison Intl

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Edison Intl.

The consensus rating for Edison Intl is Underperform, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $60.25, there's a potential 14.87% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Edison Intl, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Edison Intl, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Edison Intl Underperform -6.55% $1.78B 9.94%

Key Takeaway:

Edison Intl is underperforming its peers in terms of consensus rating. It is also experiencing negative revenue growth compared to its peers. The company's gross profit is lower than that of its peers. Additionally, its return on equity is below the average of its peers. Overall, Edison Intl ranks towards the bottom when compared to its peers across these key metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Edison Intl

Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility that distributes electricity to 5 million customers in a 50,000-square-mile area of Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy owns interests in nonutility businesses that deal in energy-related products and services. In 2014, Edison International sold its wholesale power generation subsidiary Edison Mission Energy out of bankruptcy to NRG Energy.

Edison Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Edison Intl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.55% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Edison Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edison Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Edison Intl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Edison Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.