What to Expect from CMS Energy's Earnings

CMS Energy CMS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CMS Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

The market awaits CMS Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CMS Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.87 0.78 0.62 EPS Actual 1.02 0.87 0.84 0.66 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% -2.0% -0.0%

Tracking CMS Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy were trading at $72.27 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about CMS Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CMS Energy.

CMS Energy has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $74.5, the consensus suggests a potential 3.09% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NiSource, CenterPoint Energy and Ameren, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NiSource, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 39.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CenterPoint Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $38.86, suggesting a potential 46.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ameren, with an average 1-year price target of $105.55, suggesting a potential 46.05% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for NiSource, CenterPoint Energy and Ameren, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CMS Energy Neutral 12.45% $1.04B 3.75% NiSource Buy 27.95% $1.11B 5.40% CenterPoint Energy Neutral 2.05% $927M 1.80% Ameren Neutral 15.47% $941M 2.38%

Key Takeaway:

CMS Energy is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 12.45%. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit at $1.04B. In terms of return on equity, CMS Energy is also at the bottom with a rate of 3.75%. Overall, CMS Energy's performance is average compared to its peers in this analysis.

Get to Know CMS Energy Better

CMS Energy is an energy holding company with three principal businesses. Its regulated utility, Consumers Energy, provides regulated natural gas service to 1.8 million customers and electric service to 1.9 million customers in Michigan. NorthStar Clean Energy, formerly CMS Enterprises, is engaged in wholesale power generation, including contracted renewable energy. CMS sold EnerBank in October 2021.

CMS Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CMS Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.45% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CMS Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CMS Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CMS Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, CMS Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

