A Peek at ASE Tech Holding Co's Future Earnings

ASE Tech Holding Co ASX is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ASE Tech Holding Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Anticipation surrounds ASE Tech Holding Co's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.34% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ASE Tech Holding Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.150 0.150 0.110
EPS Actual 0.10 0.129 0.134 0.109
Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% 3.0% -0.0%

ASE Tech Holding Co Share Price Analysis

Shares of ASE Tech Holding Co were trading at $10.48 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
