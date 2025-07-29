A Look Ahead: Albany Intl's Earnings Forecast

Albany Intl AIN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Albany Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73.

Albany Intl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 5.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Albany Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.66 0.57 0.91 EPS Actual 0.73 0.58 0.80 0.89 Price Change % -5.0% -6.0% -4.0% 2.0%

Albany Intl Share Price Analysis

Shares of Albany Intl were trading at $72.33 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Albany Intl

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Albany Intl.

Analysts have provided Albany Intl with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $71.0, suggesting a potential 1.84% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Standex International, Kennametal and Hillman Solns, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Standex International, with an average 1-year price target of $213.33, suggesting a potential 194.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kennametal, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 68.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hillman Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential 87.9% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Standex International, Kennametal and Hillman Solns, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Albany International Neutral -7.84% $96.49M 1.88% Standex International Outperform 17.21% $82.43M 3.26% Kennametal Neutral -5.70% $156.37M 2.56% Hillman Solns Buy 2.58% $168.60M -0.03%

Key Takeaway:

Albany Intl ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Albany Intl is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About Albany Intl

Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has an operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.

Breaking Down Albany Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Albany Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.84%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Albany Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albany Intl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albany Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.04%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Albany Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.46, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Albany Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.