Earnings Preview For Confluent

Confluent CFLT will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Confluent to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The announcement from Confluent is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 18.35% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Confluent's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.05 0.05 EPS Actual 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.06 Price Change % -18.0% 25.0% 13.0% -18.0%

Tracking Confluent's Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent were trading at $27.0 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Confluent

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Confluent.

A total of 19 analyst ratings have been received for Confluent, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $29.84, suggesting a potential 10.52% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AppFolio, Klaviyo and Pegasystems, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AppFolio, with an average 1-year price target of $240.0, suggesting a potential 788.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Klaviyo, with an average 1-year price target of $41.22, suggesting a potential 52.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pegasystems, with an average 1-year price target of $80.3, suggesting a potential 197.41% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for AppFolio, Klaviyo and Pegasystems are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Confluent Buy 24.80% $202.00M -6.80% AppFolio Neutral 16.15% $138.20M 6.40% Klaviyo Buy 33.26% $212.13M -1.34% Pegasystems Buy 9.50% $274.94M 4.87%

Key Takeaway:

Confluent ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Confluent

Confluent Inc provides a data streaming platform that enables customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers and can be deployed as a fully managed cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. Its products include Confluent Cloud, a self-managed software offering, Confluent Platform, a managed service offering where the raw data resides inside a customer's cloud environment, and WarpStream, among others. Confluent also offers professional services and education services. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from International markets.

Confluent: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Confluent displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -24.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Confluent visit their earnings calendar on our site.

