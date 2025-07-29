What to Expect from VF's Earnings

VF VFC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that VF will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34.

Anticipation surrounds VF's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.08% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at VF's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.14 0.34 0.37 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.13 0.62 0.60 -0.33 Price Change % 0.0% 5.0% 27.0% 7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of VF's Stock

Shares of VF were trading at $12.52 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on VF

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on VF.

A total of 17 analyst ratings have been received for VF, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $14.94, suggesting a potential 19.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PVH, Kontoor Brands and Columbia Sportswear, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PVH, with an average 1-year price target of $95.9, suggesting a potential 665.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kontoor Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $85.5, suggesting a potential 582.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Columbia Sportswear, with an average 1-year price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential 384.58% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for PVH, Kontoor Brands and Columbia Sportswear are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity VF Neutral -4.61% $1.14B -9.52% PVH Neutral 1.62% $1.16B -0.92% Kontoor Brands Outperform -1.32% $295.64M 10.37% Columbia Sportswear Buy 1.10% $396.06M 2.42%

Key Takeaway:

VF is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of 11 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

Financial Insights: VF

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining VF's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.61% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.03%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

