A Look Ahead: Scotts Miracle Gro's Earnings Forecast

Scotts Miracle Gro SMG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Scotts Miracle Gro will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23.

The market awaits Scotts Miracle Gro's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 5.92% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Scotts Miracle Gro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.93 -1.23 -1.95 1.93 EPS Actual 3.98 -0.89 -2.31 2.31 Price Change % 6.0% 1.0% -2.0% -4.0%

Tracking Scotts Miracle Gro's Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle Gro were trading at $69.16 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Scotts Miracle Gro visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.