An Overview of NorthWestern's Earnings

NorthWestern NWE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NorthWestern will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The market awaits NorthWestern's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at NorthWestern's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.18 1.13 0.68 0.52 EPS Actual 1.22 1.13 0.65 0.53 Price Change % -2.0% -2.0% -3.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWestern were trading at $52.11 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on NorthWestern

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NorthWestern.

With 3 analyst ratings, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $60.0, indicating a potential 15.14% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Black Hills, NiSource and CMS Energy, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Black Hills, with an average 1-year price target of $68.0, suggesting a potential 30.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NiSource, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 15.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CMS Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $74.5, suggesting a potential 42.97% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Black Hills, NiSource and CMS Energy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NorthWestern Energy Group Neutral -1.83% $271.72M 2.67% Black Hills Outperform 10.85% $291.80M 3.76% NiSource Buy 27.95% $1.11B 5.40% CMS Energy Neutral 12.45% $1.04B 3.75%

Key Takeaway:

NorthWestern ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, NorthWestern is at the bottom as well.

Get to Know NorthWestern Better

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc provides electricity and natural gas services in the Upper Midwest and Northwest of the U.S. in the states of Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. The company's primary segments include Electric utility operations, which include the generation, purchase, transmission, and distribution of electricity, and Natural Gas utility operations, which include the production, purchase, transmission, storage, and distribution of natural gas. The company uses thermal, wind, hydro, or renewable energy in varying quantities, depending on the location of the facilities, to generate power. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the Electric utility operations segment.

NorthWestern's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining NorthWestern's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.83% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NorthWestern's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NorthWestern's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.67%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NorthWestern's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, NorthWestern adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

