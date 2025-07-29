Examining the Future: Fortive's Earnings Outlook

Fortive FTV is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Fortive to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The market awaits Fortive's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.15% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Fortive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 1.12 0.93 0.92 EPS Actual 0.85 1.17 0.97 0.93 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive were trading at $51.26 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Fortive

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Fortive.

A total of 14 analyst ratings have been received for Fortive, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $71.5, suggesting a potential 39.48% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Snap-on, Pentair and Graco, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Snap-on, with an average 1-year price target of $338.67, suggesting a potential 560.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pentair, with an average 1-year price target of $116.73, suggesting a potential 127.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Graco, with an average 1-year price target of $91.0, suggesting a potential 77.53% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Snap-on, Pentair and Graco are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fortive Outperform -3.30% $880.90M 1.68% Snap-on Outperform 0.09% $663.70M 4.46% Pentair Outperform 2.17% $456.60M 4.07% Graco Neutral 3.36% $299.53M 5.13%

Key Takeaway:

Fortive ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fortive

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Fortive: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fortive's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.3% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fortive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

