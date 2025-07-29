Insights into Prudential Financial's Upcoming Earnings

Prudential Financial PRU is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Prudential Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22.

The announcement from Prudential Financial is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.95% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Prudential Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.18 3.26 3.48 3.45 EPS Actual 3.29 2.96 3.48 3.39 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% -3.0% -10.0%

Performance of Prudential Financial Shares

Shares of Prudential Financial were trading at $103.75 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

