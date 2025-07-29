A Preview Of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16.

Anticipation surrounds C.H. Robinson Worldwide's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 1.19% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at C.H. Robinson Worldwide's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.05 1.11 1.14 0.94 EPS Actual 1.17 1.21 1.28 1.15 Price Change % 1.0% -7.000000000000001% -6.0% 15.0%

Tracking C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide were trading at $101.49 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

With 14 analyst ratings, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $114.43, indicating a potential 12.75% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Expeditors International, GXO Logistics and Hub Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Expeditors International, with an average 1-year price target of $113.5, suggesting a potential 11.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for GXO Logistics, with an average 1-year price target of $56.33, suggesting a potential 44.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hub Group, with an average 1-year price target of $39.83, suggesting a potential 60.75% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Expeditors International, GXO Logistics and Hub Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity C.H. Robinson Worldwide Outperform -8.29% $324.54M 7.83% Expeditors International Neutral 20.83% $352.86M 9.04% GXO Logistics Outperform 21.21% $310M -3.27% Hub Group Neutral -8.43% $75.30M 1.63%

Key Takeaway:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity among its peers.

Delving into C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Background

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 60% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (30%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of transportation management services and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.29% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.0, C.H. Robinson Worldwide adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

