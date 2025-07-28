An Overview of Okeanis Eco Tankers's Earnings

Okeanis Eco Tankers ECO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

The announcement from Okeanis Eco Tankers is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.19, leading to a 6.77% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Okeanis Eco Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.22 0.09 EPS Actual 0.36 0.41 0.45 1.23 Price Change % -4.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers were trading at $23.99 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Okeanis Eco Tankers

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Okeanis Eco Tankers.

Analysts have given Okeanis Eco Tankers a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $29.0, indicating a potential 20.88% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tsakos Energy Navigation, Nordic American Tankers and New Fortress Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tsakos Energy Navigation, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 12.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nordic American Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 87.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for New Fortress Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential 73.95% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Tsakos Energy Navigation, Nordic American Tankers and New Fortress Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Excelerate Energy Buy 57.46% $90.75M 9.92% Tsakos Energy Navigation Neutral -2.25% $66.97M 1.78% Nordic American Tankers Neutral -37.36% $8.20M 0.84% New Fortress Energy Buy -31.84% $107.93M -11.04%

Key Takeaway:

Okeanis Eco Tankers ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Okeanis Eco Tankers shows strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers, but lags behind in terms of return on equity.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp owns and operates tanker vessels in Greece. The business of the company is to own, charter out, and operate tanker vessels. The company owns, through its vessel-owning subsidiaries, a fleet of around seven tanker vessels and has around eight tanker vessels on order. The sailing fleet consists of around six modern Suezmax tankers and eight VLCC tankers.

Key Indicators: Okeanis Eco Tankers's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Okeanis Eco Tankers faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -27.88% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Okeanis Eco Tankers's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Okeanis Eco Tankers's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Okeanis Eco Tankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Okeanis Eco Tankers's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.54.

