A Look at NexPoint Residential's Upcoming Earnings Report

NexPoint Residential NXRT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NexPoint Residential will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Anticipation surrounds NexPoint Residential's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NexPoint Residential's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.80 0.76 0.79 EPS Actual 0.75 0.68 0.69 0.68 Price Change % -0.0% 0.0% -1.0% -0.0%

NexPoint Residential Share Price Analysis

Shares of NexPoint Residential were trading at $33.85 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about NexPoint Residential

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on NexPoint Residential.

NexPoint Residential has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $40.25, the consensus suggests a potential 18.91% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Center, Veris Residential and Independence Realty Trust, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Center, with an average 1-year price target of $67.25, suggesting a potential 98.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Veris Residential, with an average 1-year price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential 44.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Independence Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 33.53% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Center, Veris Residential and Independence Realty Trust, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NexPoint Residential Neutral -6.45% $36.23M -1.75% Center Neutral 4.01% $37.93M -0.58% Veris Residential Neutral 12.53% $46.74M 1.01% Independence Realty Trust Neutral 0.44% $94.15M 0.24%

Key Takeaway:

NexPoint Residential ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About NexPoint Residential

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust company. Its objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions, and achieve long-term capital appreciation for stockholders. The company seeks to achieve these objectives through targeted management and a capex value-add program. It focuses on acquiring multifamily properties in markets with attractive job growth and household formation fundamentals predominantly in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company generates revenue from the rental of multifamily properties.

Financial Insights: NexPoint Residential

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining NexPoint Residential's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: NexPoint Residential's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.91%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NexPoint Residential's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NexPoint Residential's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: NexPoint Residential's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.86. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

