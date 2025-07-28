July 28, 2025 4:02 PM 1 min read

Exploring Constellium's Earnings Expectations

Constellium CSTM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Constellium will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

The announcement from Constellium is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.63% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Constellium's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.14 0.380 0.46
EPS Actual 0.26 -0.34 0.022 0.52
Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 1.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Tracking Constellium's Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium were trading at $13.67 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
