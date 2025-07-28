July 28, 2025 3:01 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Axis Capital Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

Axis Capital Holdings AXS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Axis Capital Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91.

Anticipation surrounds Axis Capital Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.48 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.14% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Axis Capital Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 2.69 2.57 2.55 2.59
EPS Actual 3.17 2.97 2.71 2.93
Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings were trading at $96.98 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

AXS Logo
AXSAxis Capital Holdings Ltd
$96.25-0.75%

Overview
Comments

