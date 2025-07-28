Earnings Outlook For Artisan Partners Asset

Artisan Partners Asset APAM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82.

The market awaits Artisan Partners Asset's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 1.54% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Artisan Partners Asset's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.95 0.90 0.84 EPS Actual 0.83 1.05 0.92 0.82 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% 4.0% -3.0%

Performance of Artisan Partners Asset Shares

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset were trading at $46.65 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Artisan Partners Asset

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Artisan Partners Asset.

With 6 analyst ratings, Artisan Partners Asset has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $41.5, indicating a potential 11.04% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Federated Hermes, WisdomTree and DigitalBridge Gr, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Federated Hermes, with an average 1-year price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential 8.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WisdomTree, with an average 1-year price target of $11.85, suggesting a potential 74.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DigitalBridge Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential 70.35% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Federated Hermes, WisdomTree and DigitalBridge Gr are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Artisan Partners Asset Neutral 4.84% $121.99M 14.45% Federated Hermes Neutral 6.85% $280.27M 8.90% WisdomTree Neutral 11.61% $53.58M 6.03% DigitalBridge Gr Buy -38.91% $67.75M -0.08%

Key Takeaway:

Artisan Partners Asset ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Get to Know Artisan Partners Asset Better

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a investment management firm providing a range of investment strategies to a diverse group of clients around the world. Each of the company's strategies is managed by one of its several investment teams. Investment management services are offered to institutions through separate accounts and mutual funds. Artisan's investment offerings include several long-only, equity investment strategies across a multitude of market capitalization segments and investing styles in both the United States and international markets. In addition to its equity strategies, customers may invest in a fixed-income strategy. Strategies are often distributed to customers ranging from retail investors to institutional investors through specialized channels.

Financial Milestones: Artisan Partners Asset's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Artisan Partners Asset's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Artisan Partners Asset's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Artisan Partners Asset's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

To track all earnings releases for Artisan Partners Asset visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.