Exploring GeneDx Hldgs's Earnings Expectations

GeneDx Hldgs WGS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect GeneDx Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

GeneDx Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 6.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GeneDx Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.1 -0.21 -0.3 EPS Actual 0.27 0.6 0.04 -0.1 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -1.0% -1.0% 9.0%

Tracking GeneDx Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of GeneDx Hldgs were trading at $79.83 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 173.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on GeneDx Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding GeneDx Hldgs.

The consensus rating for GeneDx Hldgs is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $98.6, there's a potential 23.51% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Privia Health Gr, Addus HomeCare and Premier, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Privia Health Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 64.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Addus HomeCare, with an average 1-year price target of $141.5, suggesting a potential 77.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Premier, with an average 1-year price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential 71.6% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Privia Health Gr, Addus HomeCare and Premier are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity GeneDx Holdings Buy 39.56% $58.48M -2.60% Privia Health Gr Outperform 15.62% $45.76M 0.65% Addus HomeCare Outperform 20.29% $107.68M 2.16% Premier Neutral -8.88% $193.17M 1.67%

Key Takeaway:

GeneDx Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering GeneDx Hldgs: A Closer Look

GeneDx Holdings Corp delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. The company is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its various exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world's substantial rare disease data sets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of GeneDx Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GeneDx Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 39.56% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: GeneDx Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.49%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.6%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GeneDx Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: GeneDx Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

