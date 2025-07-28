A Glimpse of First Interstate BancSys's Earnings Potential

First Interstate BancSys FIBK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that First Interstate BancSys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

The announcement from First Interstate BancSys is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.74% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at First Interstate BancSys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.46 0.58 0.55 EPS Actual 0.49 0.50 0.54 0.58 Price Change % -6.0% 2.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Performance of First Interstate BancSys Shares

Shares of First Interstate BancSys were trading at $29.73 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for First Interstate BancSys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.