What's Next: DTE Energy's Earnings Preview

DTE Energy DTE will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate DTE Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46.

The market awaits DTE Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.38% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at DTE Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2 1.44 1.88 1.22 EPS Actual 2.1 1.51 2.22 1.43 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of DTE Energy's Stock

Shares of DTE Energy were trading at $139.43 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on DTE Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding DTE Energy.

The consensus rating for DTE Energy is Neutral, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $143.57 implies a potential 2.97% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ameren, CenterPoint Energy and WEC Energy Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ameren, with an average 1-year price target of $105.55, suggesting a potential 24.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CenterPoint Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $38.83, suggesting a potential 72.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WEC Energy Group, with an average 1-year price target of $108.0, suggesting a potential 22.54% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ameren, CenterPoint Energy and WEC Energy Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DTE Energy Neutral 37.04% $1.21B 3.76% Ameren Neutral 15.47% $941M 2.38% CenterPoint Energy Neutral 2.05% $927M 1.80% WEC Energy Group Neutral 17.51% $1.38B 5.71%

Key Takeaway:

DTE Energy ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one company showing significantly higher growth. It ranks second highest for gross profit, with one company having slightly higher profit. DTE Energy ranks highest for return on equity, outperforming all its peers.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

DTE Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, DTE Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

