A Preview Of PPG Indus's Earnings

PPG Indus PPG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PPG Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22.

The announcement from PPG Indus is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.86% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at PPG Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.65 2.15 2.48 EPS Actual 1.72 1.61 2.13 2.50 Price Change % 5.0% -6.0% 1.0% -3.0%

PPG Indus Share Price Analysis

Shares of PPG Indus were trading at $115.95 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on PPG Indus

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PPG Indus.

With 11 analyst ratings, PPG Indus has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $124.36, indicating a potential 7.25% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DuPont de Nemours, Intl Flavors & Fragrances and RPM International, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for DuPont de Nemours, with an average 1-year price target of $85.4, suggesting a potential 26.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, with an average 1-year price target of $93.33, suggesting a potential 19.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for RPM International, with an average 1-year price target of $134.56, suggesting a potential 16.05% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for DuPont de Nemours, Intl Flavors & Fragrances and RPM International, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PPG Indus Buy -4.29% $1.54B 5.44% DuPont de Nemours Outperform 4.61% $1.15B -2.55% Intl Flavors & Fragrances Outperform -1.93% $1.03B -7.53% RPM International Outperform 3.68% $881.77M 8.09%

Key Takeaway:

PPG Indus ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About PPG Indus

PPG is a global producer of coatings. The company is the world's largest producer of coatings after the purchase of selected Akzo Nobel assets. PPG's products are sold to a wide variety of end users, including the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial markets. The company has a footprint in many regions around the globe, with less than half of sales coming from North America in recent years. PPG is focused on its coatings and specialty products and expansion into emerging regions, as exemplified by the Comex acquisition.

PPG Indus's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: PPG Indus's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.29%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: PPG Indus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PPG Indus's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PPG Indus's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PPG Indus's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

