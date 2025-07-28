An Overview of Regency Centers's Earnings

Regency Centers REG will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Regency Centers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

The market awaits Regency Centers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.46% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Regency Centers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.07 1.04 1.02 EPS Actual 1.15 1.09 1.07 1.06 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Regency Centers Share Price Analysis

Shares of Regency Centers were trading at $71.18 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Regency Centers

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Regency Centers.

The consensus rating for Regency Centers is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $76.25 implies a potential 7.12% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kimco Realty, Federal Realty Investment and Agree Realty, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kimco Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential 63.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Federal Realty Investment, with an average 1-year price target of $108.0, suggesting a potential 51.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Agree Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $79.83, suggesting a potential 12.15% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Kimco Realty, Federal Realty Investment and Agree Realty are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Regency Centers Neutral 4.69% $266.09M 1.64% Kimco Realty Outperform 6.53% $372.98M 1.18% Federal Realty Investment Outperform 6.12% $204.78M 2.03% Agree Realty Buy 13.19% $148.78M 0.83%

Key Takeaway:

Regency Centers ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is one of the largest shopping center-focused retail REITs. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 482 properties, which includes over 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

Understanding the Numbers: Regency Centers's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Regency Centers's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Regency Centers's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regency Centers's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regency Centers's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

To track all earnings releases for Regency Centers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.