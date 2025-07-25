Earnings Outlook For Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group BRX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Investors in Brixmor Property Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 4.23% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Brixmor Property Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.54 0.53 0.52 EPS Actual 0.56 0.53 0.52 0.54 Price Change % -4.0% 4.0% -1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Performance of Brixmor Property Group Shares

Shares of Brixmor Property Group were trading at $25.79 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Brixmor Property Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Brixmor Property Group.

The consensus rating for Brixmor Property Group is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $29.0, there's a potential 12.45% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NNN REIT, Agree Realty and Federal Realty Investment, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NNN REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $43.8, suggesting a potential 69.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Agree Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $79.83, suggesting a potential 209.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Federal Realty Investment, with an average 1-year price target of $108.0, suggesting a potential 318.77% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for NNN REIT, Agree Realty and Federal Realty Investment are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brixmor Property Group Buy 5.39% $253.41M 2.34% NNN REIT Neutral 7.17% $221.48M 2.21% Agree Realty Buy 13.19% $148.78M 0.83% Federal Realty Investment Outperform 6.12% $204.78M 2.03%

Key Takeaway:

Brixmor Property Group ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Brixmor Property Group's Background

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Brixmor Property Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brixmor Property Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.39% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brixmor Property Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.34%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brixmor Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

