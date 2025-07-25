What's Next: Celestica's Earnings Preview

Celestica CLS will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-07-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Celestica to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

Celestica bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 3.35% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Celestica's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.06 0.93 0.81 EPS Actual 1.20 1.11 1.04 0.91 Price Change % -3.0% 14.000000000000002% 18.0% -4.0%

Celestica Share Price Analysis

Shares of Celestica were trading at $163.98 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 232.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Celestica

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Celestica.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Celestica, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $135.22, suggesting a potential 17.54% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Flex, Jabil and Fabrinet, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Flex, with an average 1-year price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential 67.27% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Jabil, with an average 1-year price target of $218.33, suggesting a potential 33.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Fabrinet, with an average 1-year price target of $267.83, suggesting a potential 63.33% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Flex, Jabil and Fabrinet are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Celestica Outperform 19.91% $273.90M 4.99% Flex Outperform 3.71% $563M 4.44% Jabil Buy 15.71% $681M 16.80% Fabrinet Buy 19.17% $102.18M 4.34%

Key Takeaway:

Celestica ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with the lowest values among peers. However, it has the highest Return on Equity, outperforming all others. Overall, Celestica's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Financial Insights: Celestica

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Celestica's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Celestica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celestica's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celestica's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Celestica visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.