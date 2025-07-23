A Preview Of S&T Bancorp's Earnings

S&T Bancorp STBA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that S&T Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.

The announcement from S&T Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 1.21% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.77 0.81 0.74 EPS Actual 0.87 0.86 0.85 0.89 Price Change % -1.0% 3.0% -4.0% 4.0%

Tracking S&T Bancorp's Stock Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp were trading at $38.72 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.