A Preview Of S&T Bancorp's Earnings

S&T Bancorp STBA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that S&T Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.
The announcement from S&T Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Performance in Previous Earnings
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 1.21% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.77
|0.81
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.86
|0.85
|0.89
|Price Change %
|-1.0%
|3.0%
|-4.0%
|4.0%
Tracking S&T Bancorp's Stock Performance
Shares of S&T Bancorp were trading at $38.72 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
