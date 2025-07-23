Ladder Cap's Earnings: A Preview

Ladder Cap LADR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ladder Cap will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Anticipation surrounds Ladder Cap's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ladder Cap's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.28 0.26 0.30 EPS Actual 0.20 0.27 0.30 0.31 Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Ladder Cap Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ladder Cap were trading at $11.02 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ladder Cap visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.