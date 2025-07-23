Uncovering Potential: Hexcel's Earnings Preview

Hexcel HXL will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hexcel to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Hexcel bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 4.34% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hexcel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.52 0.46 0.56 EPS Actual 0.37 0.52 0.47 0.60 Price Change % -4.0% 3.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Hexcel's Stock

Shares of Hexcel were trading at $60.8 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Hexcel

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hexcel.

With 2 analyst ratings, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $54.0, indicating a potential 11.18% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Hexcel, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Hexcel are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hexcel Neutral -3.35% $102.40M 1.89%

Key Takeaway:

Hexcel is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, Hexcel is at the top among its peers. However, for return on equity, Hexcel is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Delving into Hexcel's Background

Founded in 1948, Hexcel designs and manufactures a range of highly engineered composite fibers, fabrics, resins, and structures for use in the commercial aerospace, defense, and high-performance automotive markets. These are lighter than metal and perform under rigorous conditions in aircraft frames, wings, engines, and other components and subassemblies. The company's name derives from the six-sided honeycomb structures that lend many of its products their light weight and rigidity. Hexcel's biggest customers are Airbus (38% of 2022 sales) and Boeing (25% of prepandemic sales) and their respective subcontractors.

Financial Milestones: Hexcel's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hexcel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.35%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hexcel's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hexcel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.05%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hexcel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Hexcel visit their earnings calendar on our site.

