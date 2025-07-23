Earnings Outlook For CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy CNP will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CenterPoint Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

CenterPoint Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 0.77% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CenterPoint Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.4 0.32 0.33 EPS Actual 0.53 0.4 0.31 0.36 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -1.0% -3.0%

Performance of CenterPoint Energy Shares

Shares of CenterPoint Energy were trading at $37.76 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on CenterPoint Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CenterPoint Energy.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for CenterPoint Energy, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $38.83, suggesting a potential 2.83% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ameren, CMS Energy and DTE Energy, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ameren, with an average 1-year price target of $105.58, suggesting a potential 179.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CMS Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $77.83, suggesting a potential 106.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DTE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $143.57, suggesting a potential 280.22% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ameren, CMS Energy and DTE Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CenterPoint Energy Neutral 11.45% $1.17B 2.75% Ameren Neutral 15.47% $941M 2.38% CMS Energy Outperform 12.45% $1.04B 3.75% DTE Energy Neutral 37.04% $1.21B 3.76%

Key Takeaway:

CenterPoint Energy ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. For Gross Profit, it is at the top. In terms of Return on Equity, it is in the middle among its peers.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

CenterPoint Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CenterPoint Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.45% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: CenterPoint Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

