A Look at United Community Banks's Upcoming Earnings Report

United Community Banks UCB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect United Community Banks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

The market awaits United Community Banks's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.37% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at United Community Banks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.56 0.57 0.51 EPS Actual 0.59 0.63 0.57 0.58 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% 0.0% 4.0%

Tracking United Community Banks's Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks were trading at $31.43 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

