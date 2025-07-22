Alaska Air Gr's Earnings Outlook

Alaska Air Gr ALK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Alaska Air Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55.

Alaska Air Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 9.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alaska Air Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.77 0.36 1.96 2.37 EPS Actual -0.77 0.97 2.25 2.55 Price Change % -10.0% 2.0% 3.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Gr were trading at $52.61 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Alaska Air Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Alaska Air Gr.

The consensus rating for Alaska Air Gr is Outperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $54.67, there's a potential 3.92% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of JetBlue Airways, Frontier Group Holdings and Allegiant Travel, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for JetBlue Airways, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 92.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Frontier Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential 89.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegiant Travel, with an average 1-year price target of $67.38, suggesting a potential 28.07% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for JetBlue Airways, Frontier Group Holdings and Allegiant Travel are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alaska Air Gr Outperform 40.55% $255M -3.90% JetBlue Airways Neutral -3.12% $229M -8.18% Frontier Group Holdings Neutral 5.43% $13M -7.33% Allegiant Travel Neutral 6.50% $123.71M 2.84%

Key Takeaway:

Alaska Air Gr ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

About Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Alaska Air Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alaska Air Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 40.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alaska Air Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.9%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alaska Air Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

