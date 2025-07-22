Earnings Outlook For Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home TMHC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95.

Investors in Taylor Morrison Home are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.28, leading to a 0.94% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Taylor Morrison Home's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.90 2.38 2.06 1.90 EPS Actual 2.18 2.64 2.37 1.97 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 2.0% -0.0%

Tracking Taylor Morrison Home's Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home were trading at $62.17 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Taylor Morrison Home

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Taylor Morrison Home.

The consensus rating for Taylor Morrison Home is Outperform, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $74.67 implies a potential 20.11% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Installed Building Prods, Meritage Homes and KB Home, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Installed Building Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $192.5, suggesting a potential 209.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Meritage Homes, with an average 1-year price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential 22.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for KB Home, with an average 1-year price target of $58.25, suggesting a potential 6.31% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Installed Building Prods, Meritage Homes and KB Home, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Taylor Morrison Home Outperform 11.55% $463.27M 3.61% Installed Building Prods Buy -1.17% $223.70M 6.65% Meritage Homes Neutral -7.17% $302.38M 2.38% KB Home Neutral -10.54% $297.96M 2.65%

Key Takeaway:

Taylor Morrison Home ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Taylor Morrison Home: A Closer Look

Taylor Morrison Home Corp is an American residential construction company engaged in residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes in traditionally high growth markets for entry level, move-up, and resort lifestyle buyers. The company has four reportable segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its West Segment.

Breaking Down Taylor Morrison Home's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Taylor Morrison Home displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Taylor Morrison Home's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taylor Morrison Home's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Taylor Morrison Home adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

