A Glimpse of GE Vernov's Earnings Potential

GE Vernov GEV will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GE Vernov to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54.

The announcement from GE Vernov is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.49, leading to a 7.26% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GE Vernov's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 2.37 0.27 0.73 EPS Actual 0.91 1.73 0.35 1.01 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 2.0% 6.0% -2.0%

Tracking GE Vernov's Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernov were trading at $565.91 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 237.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for GE Vernov visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.