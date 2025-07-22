Earnings Outlook For CSX

CSX CSX will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CSX to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

The announcement from CSX is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 1.21% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CSX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.42 0.48 0.48 EPS Actual 0.34 0.42 0.46 0.49 Price Change % 1.0% -3.0% -7.000000000000001% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CSX were trading at $34.36 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about CSX

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CSX.

With 14 analyst ratings, CSX has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $36.43, indicating a potential 6.02% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Norfolk Southern, Old Dominion Freight Line and XPO, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Norfolk Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $281.5, suggesting a potential 719.27% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Old Dominion Freight Line, with an average 1-year price target of $169.69, suggesting a potential 393.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for XPO, with an average 1-year price target of $134.41, suggesting a potential 291.18% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Norfolk Southern, Old Dominion Freight Line and XPO are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CSX Neutral -7.01% $1.04B 5.24% Norfolk Southern Buy -0.37% $1.25B 5.20% Old Dominion Freight Line Neutral -5.84% $450.09M 6.01% XPO Outperform -3.17% $207M 4.26%

Key Takeaway:

CSX ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, CSX is at the top compared to its peers.

Get to Know CSX Better

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $14.5 billion in 2024. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (16% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (17%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (7%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

CSX's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, CSX faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.01% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CSX's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CSX's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CSX's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, CSX faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

