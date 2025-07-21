Earnings Preview For PulteGroup

PulteGroup PHM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PulteGroup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98.

Anticipation surrounds PulteGroup's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PulteGroup's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.42 3.27 3.11 3.27 EPS Actual 2.57 3.50 3.35 3.58 Price Change % 0.0% -4.0% -0.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of PulteGroup's Stock

Shares of PulteGroup were trading at $108.66 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on PulteGroup

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PulteGroup.

With 6 analyst ratings, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $128.33, indicating a potential 18.1% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and NVR, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NVR, with an average 1-year price target of $7900.0, suggesting a potential 7170.38% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and NVR are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PulteGroup Outperform -1.43% $1.07B 4.28% NVR Neutral 2.96% $571.46M 7.34%

Key Takeaway:

PulteGroup ranks higher in Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers. However, it lags behind in Revenue Growth. Overall, PulteGroup is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About PulteGroup

PulteGroup Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. It also offers homebuyers mortgage financing, title, and insurance agency services through its financial services segment.

Financial Milestones: PulteGroup's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: PulteGroup's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.43%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PulteGroup's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PulteGroup's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

To track all earnings releases for PulteGroup visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.