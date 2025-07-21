July 21, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Canadian National Railway's Earnings: A Preview

Canadian National Railway CNI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Canadian National Railway will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37.

Anticipation surrounds Canadian National Railway's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.49, leading to a 5.98% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Canadian National Railway's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.78 1.34 1.23 1.41
EPS Actual 1.29 1.30 1.26 1.35
Price Change % 6.0% -1.0% -0.0% -3.0%

Tracking Canadian National Railway's Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway were trading at $99.5 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
