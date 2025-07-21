A Preview Of Sherwin-Williams's Earnings

Sherwin-Williams SHW will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sherwin-Williams to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.79.

Investors in Sherwin-Williams are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.38% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sherwin-Williams's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.16 2.06 3.54 3.48 EPS Actual 2.25 2.09 3.37 3.70 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% 0.0% -4.0%

Tracking Sherwin-Williams's Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams were trading at $340.07 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Sherwin-Williams

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sherwin-Williams.

Sherwin-Williams has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $388.71, the consensus suggests a potential 14.3% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ecolab, DuPont de Nemours and PPG Indus, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ecolab, with an average 1-year price target of $286.29, suggesting a potential 15.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for DuPont de Nemours, with an average 1-year price target of $85.5, suggesting a potential 74.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PPG Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $124.36, suggesting a potential 63.43% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ecolab, DuPont de Nemours and PPG Indus are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sherwin-Williams Outperform -1.15% $2.56B 12.32% Ecolab Neutral -1.52% $1.63B 4.57% DuPont de Nemours Outperform 4.61% $1.15B -2.55% PPG Indus Buy -4.29% $1.54B 5.44%

Key Takeaway:

Sherwin-Williams ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Sherwin-Williams: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Sherwin-Williams's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sherwin-Williams's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sherwin-Williams's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sherwin-Williams's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sherwin-Williams's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

