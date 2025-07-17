Earnings Preview: Autoliv

Autoliv ALV will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Autoliv to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00.

The announcement from Autoliv is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.48, leading to a 0.54% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Autoliv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.67 2.83 1.95 2.23 EPS Actual 2.15 3.05 1.84 1.87 Price Change % -1.0% -5.0% 6.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of Autoliv's Stock

Shares of Autoliv were trading at $116.81 as of July 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Autoliv

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Autoliv.

Analysts have given Autoliv a total of 9 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $119.78, indicating a potential 2.54% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BorgWarner, Lear and Gentex, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BorgWarner, with an average 1-year price target of $38.55, suggesting a potential 67.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lear, with an average 1-year price target of $111.83, suggesting a potential 4.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gentex, with an average 1-year price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential 79.17% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for BorgWarner, Lear and Gentex, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Autoliv Outperform -1.41% $478M 7.22% BorgWarner Neutral -2.23% $639M 2.79% Lear Neutral -7.24% $359.20M 1.77% Gentex Neutral -2.28% $191.73M 3.78%

Key Takeaway:

Autoliv ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Autoliv

Autoliv Inc is the world-wide leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Autoliv: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Autoliv's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Autoliv's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autoliv's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Autoliv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Autoliv visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.