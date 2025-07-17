Earnings Outlook For Regions Finl

Regions Finl RF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Regions Finl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

Regions Finl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Regions Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.55 0.53 0.48 EPS Actual 0.54 0.59 0.57 0.53 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Performance of Regions Finl Shares

Shares of Regions Finl were trading at $24.08 as of July 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

