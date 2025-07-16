Earnings Outlook For F N B

F N B FNB will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.
Analysts anticipate F N B to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.
The announcement from F N B is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at F N B's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.33
|0.35
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.38
|0.34
|0.34
|Price Change %
|3.0%
|-0.0%
|-1.0%
|-6.0%
F N B Share Price Analysis
Shares of F N B were trading at $15.36 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
