Earnings Outlook For F N B

F N B FNB will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate F N B to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The announcement from F N B is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F N B's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.33 0.35 0.35 EPS Actual 0.32 0.38 0.34 0.34 Price Change % 3.0% -0.0% -1.0% -6.0%

F N B Share Price Analysis

Shares of F N B were trading at $15.36 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

