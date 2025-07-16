July 16, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Insights into U.S. Bancorp's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. Bancorp USB will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate U.S. Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

Investors in U.S. Bancorp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 1.0% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at U.S. Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.98 1.05 0.99 0.94
EPS Actual 1.03 1.07 1.03 0.98
Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 2.0% -2.0%

U.S. Bancorp Share Price Analysis

Shares of U.S. Bancorp were trading at $45.69 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for U.S. Bancorp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

USB Logo
USBU.S. Bancorp
$45.870.38%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
42.48
Growth
62.10
Quality
22.75
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved