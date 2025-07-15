July 15, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Great Southern Bancorp's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Great Southern Bancorp GSBC will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Great Southern Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35.

Anticipation surrounds Great Southern Bancorp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.55% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Great Southern Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.27 1.32 1.26 1.21
EPS Actual 1.47 1.27 1.41 1.45
Price Change % 4.0% -5.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Performance of Great Southern Bancorp Shares

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp were trading at $61.61 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Great Southern Bancorp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GSBC Logo
GSBCGreat Southern Bancorp Inc
$60.76-1.38%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
52.47
Growth
50.93
Quality
67.68
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved